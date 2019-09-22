QUAID-E-AZAM TROPHY: Akmal, Azhar hit tons for Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Kamran Akmal (157) and Azhar Ali (110 not out) smashed hundreds during a marathon 235 runs fifth-wicket stand to give Central Punjab early edge over Northern Association as the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy got underway on Saturday.

By the close on the opening day, Central reached 369-5 at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad. Pacer Musa Khan (3-57) had Central on the back-foot at 134-4 when two experienced batsmen took the initiative away with classy centuries. Kamran lost his wicket in the dying moments of the day. His 170-ball innings that was studded 12 fours and two sixes already tilted the balance in favour of Central Association.

He played with his usual glare and was seen punishing Northern bowlers all around the ground. Azhar was still at the crease playing with his usual patience. He so far has hit eight boundaries in his 204-ball unbeaten stay at the wicket. Besides Musa none of the other Northern bowlers looked impressive. It was non-regular Nauman (1-87) who finally broke the fifth wicket stand having Kamran caught behind.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 369-5 in 87.3 overs (Kamran Akmal 157, Azhar Ali 110 not out, Saad Nasim 31; Musa Khan 3-57, Nauman Ali 1-87).

At UBL Sports Complex Karachi: Sindh 254-2 in 90 overs against KP (Omair bin Yousaf 133 not out, Asad Shafique 68 not out, Khurram Manzoor 40; Adil Amin 2-31).

At Bugti Stadium Quetta: Balochistan 347-4 in 89 overs against Southern (Azeem Ghuman 143 not out, Imran Farhat 117, Imran Butt 66; Bilawal Bhatti 2-65, Mohammad Irfan Jr 2-71).