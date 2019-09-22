KHUNJARAB MARATHON: Pakistani athletes claim all positions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani athletes clinched all positions in the Khunjarab Highest Altitude Road Marathon on Saturday.

Around 154 long distance runners from across the world enthusiastically ran on the descending Karakoram Highway — from the magnificent Khunjarab top to Sust, a small town in the majestic pass.

This highest ever marathon took place at an elevation of 4,693 metres above sea-level, and featured a unique blend of young and old, local and foreign, male and female long distance runners, sweating out on the 8th wonder of the world.

In the 50km race, Muhammad Siyar (Army) clinched the first position. Aslam Khan (GB Scouts) and Muhammad Iqbal finished second and third, respectively.

Army athletics team dominated the 42km race by bagging the first three positions. Umair Haider was first, Muhammad Faheem second and Sohail Tanveer third.

Mirza Aslam Baig won the 21km race. He was followed by Abdul Muheet and Musawwarur Rehman.

PAF joined hands with international marathon Travel Company, Z Adventures and Serena Hotels to showcase the real beauty of Pakistan to the world.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan President Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer were also present at the finish line.