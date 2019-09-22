close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
AFP
September 22, 2019

Kenin lifts third WTA title

Sports

AFP
September 22, 2019

GUANGZHOU: Moscow-born American Sofia Kenin won her third title of a breakthrough year with a hard-fought victory over Samantha Stosur in the final of the Guangzhou Open on Saturday.

The 20-year-old prevailed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 in southern China over the Australian former Grand Slam winner, now aged 35. Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, was two games from victory in the second set, before her younger opponent roared back with seven games in a row to turn the match in her favour.

