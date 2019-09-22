Boon appointed match ref

LAHORE: Former Australia star batsman David Boon has been appointed by the International Cricket Council as match referee for the upcoming Pakistan versus Sri Lanka ODI and T20I series to be played in Karachi and Lahore from September 27 to October 9, says a press release.

Boon, 58, played 107 Tests and 181 One-Day Internationals for Australia from 1984 to 1996 and has been on the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees since 2011.

In Karachi, Boon played two Tests scoring 151 runs. He scored 76 runs in two Tests and 132 runs in four ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium.

As an ICC official, he has refereed in 135 ODIs and 51 T20Is. He returns to Karachi after refereeing in the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies in 2018.

Apart from Boon, the ICC has also appointed Michael Gough and Joel Wilson, both from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, for the ODIs. Gough had visited Karachi earlier this year for the Pakistan Super League 2019, which proved to be one of the most successful events in its short history.

Aleem Dar, also from the elite panel, has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board as a home umpire for the third ODI as well as all the three T20Is to be played in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9.

Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob, all from the ICC Panel of International Umpires, will also be in action during the forthcoming series.