Sun Sep 22, 2019
AY
Asim Yasin
September 22, 2019

Asad leaves for Kazakhstan to attend Eurasian speakers meet

National

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, left for Kazakhstan to participate in the 4th meeting of the speakers of Eurasian countries’ parliaments from September 23-25, 2019, in Nur Sultan (Astana).

The Forum will be attended by the head of parliaments from 84 European and Asian countries and the head of 16 International and Inter-Parliamentary Organisations. The National Assembly speaker will present Pakistan’s stance towards Greater Eurasia and highlight the hindrances in development of the South Asian region, particularly in wake of the ongoing Indian aggression in the Occupied Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and both sides of the Line of Control.

Besides, the speaker will also hold bilateral meetings with the head of Parliaments of friendly countries to condemn the Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its impact on the region. The high level meeting has been organised under the theme of “Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust, Partnership”.

