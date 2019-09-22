PTI ouster must for country’s progress: Muqam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Saturday said that it would be difficult to manage the economy if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was allowed to rule the country for one more year.
“This government has no vision and no policy. After selling vehicles and buffaloes, the PTI leaders took a U-turn on Kashmir issue,” the PML-N leader told a workers’ convention here.
The PML-N leader said the ouster of Imran Khan-led government was a must for the progress and security of the country. “This government has failed on all fronts. There is no change anywhere as promised and price-hike and unemployment have made life miserable for the people,” he went on to add.
