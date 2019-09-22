close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Reshun elders say PTI leaders misguided CM

National

CHITRAL: The leaders of the Tehreek-e-Bahali Reshun Hydropower project on Saturday lamented that the inauguration of 4.2 megawatts power project in Reshun was carried out at polo ground instead of the site of the project.

Addressing a press conference, the president of the Tehreek-e-Bahali Reshun Nadir Jang, Syed Sardar Hussain Shah, Abdul Rab, Muhammad Nabi Khan and others questioned the groundbreaking of the project at the polo ground.

“The CM should have visited the site of the project as the area people were waiting for him but the local PTI leader misguided him,” said Nadir.

He said the local people had been facing a host of problems since 2015 when the flash floods hit their area. The leaders added that it was against the norms that the chief minister visited the Reshun village along with a member provincial assembly (MPA).

