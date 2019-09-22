PM reaches US to fight Kashmir case

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the United States to highlight the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) at the UN General Assembly session and other forums. He had left for the US after wrapping up a visit to Saudi Arabia.According to the Foreign Office (FO), Imran Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation during the high-profile week of the UN General Assembly session in New York from September 21-27.

"The PM will deliver his address to the UNGA on Friday, Sept 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current HR and related dimensions," a FO statement said, adding that the premier will also articulate Pakistan’s perspective on some key contemporary issues.

“Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasised through myriad engagements,” it added.

The Foreign Office said the prime minister would hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

“The prime minister will also attend and speak at side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech, and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan,” read the statement.

“A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will be held on the General Assembly sidelines,” it added.

According to the FO, the premier will also interact with a cross-section of international media outlets and hold meetings with editorial boards.

“The prime minister’s speaking engagements at leading think-tanks and meetings with heads of major international human rights organisations are also envisaged,” the FO said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also attend the UNGA session, interact with his counterparts from various countries, and address important ministerial meetings especially the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

During the premier’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week, he appraised King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of the latest developments in IOK.

In New York, Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump tomorrow (Monday) and Trump will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

According to international media reports, the meetings with the Pakistani and Indian premiers would be held in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

On September 24, Trump will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly. After that, he will hold a number of bilateral meetings.