Public involvement to counter dengue stressed

Rawalpindi : In order to seek public involvement and active participation of all stakeholders, a dengue awareness walk was held in Rawalpindi on Saturday which commenced from Government Muslim Higher Secondary School Saidpur Road and culminated at Kali Tanki Chowk.

Sh. Rashid Shafique, MNA/Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics, Punjab Minister for Formal Education & Literacy Raja Rashid Hafiz, Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Saqib Zafar, DC Rawalpindi Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar, MD, SWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar, Addl. DC (Hqr) Saima Younis, ADC (G) Zaheer Anwar Jappah, social activists, artists, prominent personalities from different walks of life and officers of Health Departments participated in the walk.

Addressing on the occasion, Sh. Rashid Shafique underlined the need of public involvement to counter dengue and said that district administration and all government functionaries were enthusiastically involved to overcome dengue but the required results could only be achieved by the active participation of citizens.

Punjab Minister for Formal Education & Literacy Raja Rashid Hafiz speaking on the occasion said that present government is trying its level best to eradicate dengue so that the lives of innocent people could be saved.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Saqib Zafar said that current humid environment is very conducive for larvae production and it is imperative that larvae breeding spots be properly checked on regular basis by surveillance teams of health and other departments.

He said that they were working to combat dengue on war footing and by involving all segments of society.

DC Rawalpindi Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar talking to media persons on the occasion said, “We are committed to wipe out dengue with the cooperation of masses, allied departments and stringent efforts are being made to accelerate the process of indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance.” He appreciated the role of media in highlighting dengue preventive measures.

Earlier, DC Rawalpindi Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar visited Dhoke Farman Ali, Viqar un Nisa Girls College, UC 44 area and met the family members of a dengue patient. He ordered for immediate ARS spray in the house and adjoining areas and directed that after reporting of any dengue patient, remedial measures should be taken in the concerning vicinity without any delay.

He also visited Madrisa-e-Rahima Tahafuz-e-Quran, Jinnah Colony and met the Administrator of the Madrisa and asked to contribute for dengue awareness.

DC Rawalpindi also visited Jadeed Qabristan near Committee Chowk and distributed awareness pamphlets among the people for the prevention of dengue. ADC (Hqr) Saima Younis, ADC (G) Zaheer Anwar Jappah and other concerned officers also accompanied the DC.

Meanwhile, awareness walks against dengue were also held in educational institutions of the city including Govt Viqar un Nisa Postgraduate College, Govt Degree College Dhoke Ilahi Buksh and Govt Degree College Dhoke Ratta.

Students, faculty and guests participated in large numbers holding banners and placards inscribed with information about preventive measures to avoid the risk of dengue.

The activity was carried out with the view to sensitise the people about the precautionary measures to save themselves from the mosquito-borne disease that have claimed several lives in the provincial capital in the last few weeks.