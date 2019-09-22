close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 22, 2019

Lebanese hunter dies after shot by Syrian guards

World

AFP
September 22, 2019

BEIRUT: A Lebanese hunter died on Saturday after he was shot by Syrian border guards the day before, Lebanon´s state news agency and an AFP correspondent reported.

Abbas Raad was “shot at by police guarding the Syrian border”, according to the National News Agency. The 55-year-old father of three was hunting with four others in the Lebanese-Syrian border area, according to the AFP reporter. Raad and two others were wounded by the gunfire and taken to hospital in Syria, where Raad died on Saturday, the AFP reporter said. The two other hunters were taken into custody by Syrian border police, he added. All five were from the northeastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, the reporter said. “They were in the arid highlands near the village of Tfeil” in the border region at the time of the incident, who said Raad´s family will travel on Saturday to Syria to recover the body.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World