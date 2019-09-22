Lebanese hunter dies after shot by Syrian guards

BEIRUT: A Lebanese hunter died on Saturday after he was shot by Syrian border guards the day before, Lebanon´s state news agency and an AFP correspondent reported.

Abbas Raad was “shot at by police guarding the Syrian border”, according to the National News Agency. The 55-year-old father of three was hunting with four others in the Lebanese-Syrian border area, according to the AFP reporter. Raad and two others were wounded by the gunfire and taken to hospital in Syria, where Raad died on Saturday, the AFP reporter said. The two other hunters were taken into custody by Syrian border police, he added. All five were from the northeastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, the reporter said. “They were in the arid highlands near the village of Tfeil” in the border region at the time of the incident, who said Raad´s family will travel on Saturday to Syria to recover the body.