Sun Sep 22, 2019
AFP
September 22, 2019

Paris climate march organisers call for protest end after clashes

World

PARIS: Organisers of a climate march in Paris on Saturday urged protesters to call it quits after violent clashes between police and radical activists who authorities said had infiltrated the rally. “Take no risks and leave the march for the climate. The conditions for a non-violent march are not in place,” Greenpeace, a co-organiser of the event, said on Twitter. Another co-organiser, Youth for Climate, also told demonstrators to go home. The rally in the French capital was part of a global climate change action, which has also involved mass cleanups and striking school children across the world. The Paris march took place on the same day as protests by the “yellow vest” movement which has been demonstrating weekly, and sometimes violently, against French government policies. Police said around 1,000 activists belonging to the radical “black blocs” wing had infiltrated the climate march seeking to provoke clashes with security forces.

