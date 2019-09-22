Worcestershire in T20 Blast final with one-run win

LONDON: In what has been a long, drama-filled English summer, Worcestershire had their own gripping tale to add to the list as they overcame Nottinghamshire by a solitary run to book their second successive final berth in the T20 Blast.

Despite posting only 147 for 9 in their 20 overs and having watched Alex Hales’s half-century that put Nottinghamshire on track in the chase, Worcestershire pulled off a heist in the last two overs to keep their title aspirations afloat.

The 18th over was when the match appeared to be firmly in Nottinghamshire’s grip as Daniel Christian clubbed a six over midwicket followed by a cheeky four over the ‘keeper’s head by Duckett, with 15 coming off the over that left them needing only 11 off 12. But Patrick Brown dismissed Christian and Tom Moores and conceded only four runs in the 19th over, in which Steven Mullaney was also run out - causing tense moments in the Nottinghamshire camp.