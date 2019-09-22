PSG without Icardi, Sarabia for Lyon trip

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain’s injury problems worsened on Saturday as forwards Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia were ruled out of Sunday’s Ligue 1 game at Lyon.

Star striker Kylian Mbappe has also failed to recover from a thigh injury suffered in August, leaving PSG coach Thomas Tuchel without five attacking players, with Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler also still sidelined.

“It’s still too risky (to play Mbappe),” said Tuchel. “He’s very close (to playing again), but it (his recovery) is not over.” Winger Sarabia, a close-season signing from Sevilla, picked up a knock in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid, while Icardi, on loan from Inter Milan, is still yet to reach peak fitness.

The French champions will likely start with a front three of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon were widely tipped to be PSG’s closest challengers for the league title this term, but Sylvinho’s men sit eighth in the early table, four points behind the leaders. “It was tough last year (2-1 Lyon win) and it will be hard again this year, I’m expecting a Lyon in top form,” said German Tuchel.

“We have to do the same things as against Real, but it’s not easy. It’s the challenge of playing with the same spirit, the same intensity.”