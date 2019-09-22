Vunipola set for ‘emotional’ Rugby WC opener

SAPPORO, Japan: Billy Vunipola knows he will be the cause of split loyalties when England open their 2019 World Cup campaign against Tonga in Sapporo on Sunday.

Not only are Vunipola’s parents Tongan, his father Fe’ao, a hooker, and uncle Elisi, then the captain and fly-half, played for Tonga against England at the 1999 World Cup. That match, which Billy watched, saw England enjoy a 101-10 win after Tonga had prop Ngalu Taufo’ou sent off after 35 minutes for punching.

Billy and brother Mako were raised in Wales after their father took up a contract with Pontypool. They were later educated in England and the latest generation of rugby-playing Vunipola brothers opted to represent the Red Rose.

Billy Vunipola will be the only member of his family involved in Sunday’s match as Mako, an England prop, continues his recovery from hamstring surgery.

Jones has picked his strongest available side for a match title contenders England are expected to win well against a Tonga team who only a few weeks ago suffered a 92-7 thrashing by reigning world champions New Zealand in a warm-up match. But Jones said there was no question of taking Tonga lightly, hence a midfield trio of George Ford, captain Owen Farrell and dynamic centre Manu Tuilagi, with the likes of Vunipola and Maro Itoje powering the pack. Jones is a seasoned World Cup campaigner, having been the coach of his native Australia when they lost the 2003 final to England before becoming a consultant to 2007 champions South Africa. And four years ago he oversaw one of the great World Cup upsets when Japan beat the Springboks.