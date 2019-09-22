close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Siddiq Memorial Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

LAHORE: Young Lucky Star has qualified into 2nd round of 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Ludhiana Gym by 6 wickets played at Race Course Ground on Tuesday. Fine batting by Imran Dogar and Zubair Malik and good bowling by Noman Arshad were the main feature of the match

Scores: Ludhiana Gym 177 all out in 39 Overs (Kashif Siddiq 43, Zeeshan Khan 20, Intasar Ali 22, Naveed Akram 20, Tanvir Hussain 19, Jamshaid Ahmed 11, Noman Arshad 4/28).

Young Lucky Star 180/4 in 33.1 Overs (Imran Dogar 49, Zubair Malik 49, Amjad Khan 34, M Waqas 17, Salman Fayyaz 13(no), Naveed Akram 2/39).

