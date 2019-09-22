Model Town Gym advance

LAHORE: Model Town Gymkhana has advanced into the next round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Baqa Jillani Club by 25 runs played at Model Town Ground the other day.

Fine batting by Mohsin Riaz was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Model Town Gym 208/2 in 20 Overs (Mohsin Riaz 87 including 4x6, 7x4, Shahid Iqbal 28, Usman 34, Umer Azeem 55). Baqa Jillani Club 183 all out in 19.2 Overs (M Kashif Sharif 40, M Hamza 19,Zahid Bashir 21, Ameer Hameed 46, M Aqeel 28, Asad Ali 3/43, Shahid Iqbal 3/25, Usman Maroof 2/28).