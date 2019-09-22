Big win for Ghalib Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ghalib Club beat Pioneer Club by 125 runs in a friendly fixture at Ghalib Market Ground on Saturday.
Scores: Ghalib Club 308 all out 3o overs (Asad Ali 52, Uzair Ahmed 46, Zaheer Khan 4/44 Khawaja Abid 3/35, Hafiz Salman 2/48).
Pioneer Club 183 all out 26 overs (Nadeem Javed Butt 52 not out, Hafiz Zeshan 35, Zeshan Nawaz 22, Ahmed Raza 3/52, khaqan Ali 3/40 runs).
