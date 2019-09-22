close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
Big win for Ghalib Club

Sports

LAHORE: Ghalib Club beat Pioneer Club by 125 runs in a friendly fixture at Ghalib Market Ground on Saturday.

Scores: Ghalib Club 308 all out 3o overs (Asad Ali 52, Uzair Ahmed 46, Zaheer Khan 4/44 Khawaja Abid 3/35, Hafiz Salman 2/48).

Pioneer Club 183 all out 26 overs (Nadeem Javed Butt 52 not out, Hafiz Zeshan 35, Zeshan Nawaz 22, Ahmed Raza 3/52, khaqan Ali 3/40 runs).

