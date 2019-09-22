close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
AFP
September 22, 2019

Thomas out of world championships

Sports

AFP
September 22, 2019

LONDON: Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has pulled out of the men’s time trial at the cycling World Championships in Yorkshire, where huge crowds are expected over the next nine days.

An expert time triallist, Welshman Thomas was set to feature in Wednesday’s run to Harrogate but will now focus on next Sunday’s road race instead.

“I’ve tried to get back into shape after my post-Tour break, but unfortunately I don’t feel in good enough shape to perform to my best,” said Thomas, who has struggled to attain the fitness level that saw him win the 2018 Tour de France.

The 2019 season has been tough on Thomas, who suffered a nasty fall in Switzerland that skewed his Tour de France defence, leaving him to fight for fitness during the Tour, where he finished an impressive runner-up to his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal.

