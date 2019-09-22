Dazzling favourite for Tughlaq Cup race today

LAHORE: The fourth winter day meeting of the Lahore Race Club has a card of six races with one cup contest and the remaining are plate races scheduled for Sunday, September 22.

As the acceptance with order of running is, there are four Gujranwala plate races followed by The Muhammad Tughlaq Cup and after that the fifth plate and the final race of the day will be held.

All these class VII races are of different divisions but will be of a mile’s run with the first race having the largest field of 13 horses. The cup race has 11 entries with eye of pundits for win are set on Dazzling.Favoruite to win in the first race is Lucky Time, place Dancing Beauty and fluke Neval Officer while others in the race are Tehzeeb, Meri Sahiba, Lovely Poma, Bano, Good Action, Royal Performer, Goloo Prince, Successful, Aaban Prince and Meri Tasveer.

Second race favourite for win is Hockey Star, place Zahid Love and fluke Turab Prince while others in the race are Parwaz-e-Bhakkar, Fakhr-e-Shorkot, Mega Wall, Believe Me, Mehmoor Princess, Lucky Rajoo, Prince, Artghal and Naveed Choice.

Third race favourite for win is Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, place Tell Me and fluke Rashk-e-Qamar while others in the race are Safdar Princess, Sports Model, Hamayoon Choice, Anmole One, Dil De Shahzadi, Moazzam Prince, Chan Punjabi and Jackson.

Fourth race favourite for win is Qamar Choice, place Mehrbani and fluke Buzkushi while others in the race are Fakhr-e-Kasur, Mr Brown, Aya Sultan and New Sonia.

Fifth Muhammad Tughlaq Cup race favourite for win is Dazzling, place Salam-e-Dera and fluke Sara Jamoot while others in the race are Sumy Choice, Multan One, Abbas Princess, Moman Princess and Khizar Princess. Sixth race favourite for win is Natalia, place Lala Rukh and fluke Khan Jee while others in the race are Sheba, Arooj Love, Bachelor Party, Helena, Silken Black, Punjabi Munda, Jungle Da Shahzada and Gossiping.