Matloob, Shabbir and Jafal excel in Punjab Golf

LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison), M. Shabbir (Islamabad) and the new find Jafal Hussain (Lahore Gymkhana) displayed champion like capabilities, powering their tee shots in the 300 yards plus range and shooting their approach shots to perfection at the end of the second round of this three rounds 38th Punjab Open Golf Championship at the par 72, PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

During the second round of this title bearing championship, these established golf champions of the national golf arena excelled in all aspects of the game and in the process ended up dominating the flow of the championship, as the event moves into the final phase.

The overnight leader was M. Shabbir, the top ranked golf professional of Pakistan while Matloob Ahmed an equally adept golf professional was one stroke behind. And as proceedings gathered pace in the second round, the battle hardened Matloob gradually took hold of the command and through relentless excellence edged past the mighty Shabbir and at the end of the second round ended up as leader, looking superb and more superior to the indomitable Shabbir.

In the second round Matloob concluded the 18 holes with a score of gross 65, seven under par and aggregated a total of 131, thirteen under par, thus gaining an edge of three strokes over Shabbir. As against these two, the new name is that of Jafal Hussain of Lahore Gymkhana who also emerges as a contender for the Punjab Open Title with a score of 68 in the first round and an improved 67 in the second round. His two days aggregate score is 135, nine under par and it must be mentioned that his hitting quality was top class and was duly applauded by his Gymkhana Captain, Omer Zia.

Another competitor who oozed excellence was M. Asif of Defence Raya. He came up with an amazing round of gross 67, five under par in the second round and his score for two days adds up to 138, six under par. Although he lags behind the established ones, he looks determined to charge up his game for a dominating end on the final day on Sunday.

As for the leader, Matloob Ahmed stated “The greens were on my side on Saturday. A 65 on any day feels good and leaves my self confidence fairly high, going into the final round”. He paid compliments to the Organizing Team at PAF Skyview Golf Course for the wonderful greens.

Out of the other established combatants, M. Munir duplicated his round of 70 with another 70 on the second day and is placed at a score of 140, four under par. The flair in his hitting was a treat to watch and his putter responded to his every move.

The cut was made at the end of the second round and only 30 professionals will play on the final day on Sunday while 70 stand weeded out. The ladies contested their first round yesterday and it was pleasing to see the performances of two teen agers, Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview and Aania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club, Karachi. Showing adequate hitting control and accuracy from the tees Hamna managed an impressive round of gross 74 and Aania Farooq came up with a score of gross 76. They now represent a bright spot for ladies golf and the wholesome talent is visible in their game. Hopefully the managers of the national golf scene can transform this ability into international match winning eminence.

Other ladies who did well are Zahida Durrani (Garrison), Suneyah Osama (PAF Skyview) and Shahanaz Moin also of PAF Skyview. Zahida stands at a score of gross 80 followed by Suneyah at 87 and Shahnaz Moeen at gross 88. This ladies event will conclude today (Sunday).

The final session will be contested on Sunday (today) and one expects a fierce battle between the top seven professionals. After the conclusion of the championship the prize distribution will be held at 500pm at PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club. The Chief Guest of the evening is Air Marshal Asim Zaheer, Vice Chief of Air Staff.

The leader board after 36 holes:

Matloob Ahmed (Garrison) 66+65=131;

M. Shabbir (Islamabad) 65+69=134;

Jafal Hussain (Lahore Gymkhana) 68+67=135;

M.Asif (Defence Raya) 71+67=138;

M.Munir (Rawalpindi) 70+70=140;

Asher Masih (PAF Skyview) 67+74=141;

Misal Khan (DHA, Karachi) 70+71=141;

Talib Hussain (Islamabad) 71+70=141;

M.Zubair (Islamabad) 69+73=142;

Syed Raza Ali (Mangla) 69+73=142;

M Afzal (SRC) 70+72=142.