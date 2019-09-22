close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Waqar to miss first ODI

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

LAHORE Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will miss Pakistan’s first ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on 27 September as he will travel to Sydney to attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Waqar will return in time for the second one-dayer on 29 September and join Pakistan team in Karachi. Waqar had conveyed the Pakistan Cricket Board about this commitment prior to his appointment as the bowling coach.

