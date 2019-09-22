Pak-SL series ticket sale starts

LAHORE: The sale of tickets for Pakistan and Sri Lanka series has started on Saturday as cricket enthusiasts reached selected outlets of private courier company early morning to purchase their passes.

The online sale of tickets [at www.yayvo.com] had commenced from Friday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retained the same price as HBL PSL 2019 play-off matches, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 3000, for the one-day internationals scheduled in Karachi.

Tickets for Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosures have been retained at Rs 500; prices for Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan and Majid Khan Enclosures have been kept at Rs 1,000; Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas Enclosures are valued at Rs 2,000; while tickets for Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures will be available at Rs 3,000.

Similarly, the PCB has set affordable ticket prices for the Lahore T20Is.

These are Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz Enclosures (Rs 500), AH Kardar, Rajas’, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures (Rs 1,500), Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures (Rs 3,000) and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures (Rs 5,000).

As per past practice, a fan will be able to purchase up to a maximum of 5 tickets on his/her CNIC, while the PCB, in collaboration with its partner, has used a ticket print material and technology that cannot be replicated or reproduced, thus, guaranteeing all valid ticket-holders will access to the enclosures of their choice.