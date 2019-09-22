Shakib steers BD to 4-wkt win

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan’s calculated counterattack helped Bangladesh win by four wickets in Chattogram, marking their first win over these opponents in the format in five years, as they moved to the top of the points table.

Shakib made an unbeaten 70 off 45 balls with eight fours and a six, as he rode out the pressure created by Afghanistan’s spinners, even as wickets kept falling at the other end.

Shakib finished on top in the battle of the captains. With Bangladesh needing 27 off 18 balls, Shakib turned the game Bangladesh’s way by hitting Rashid for a four and a six in an 18-run over that left Bangladesh needing just nine off the last two overs.

Mosaddek Hossain had opened the over with a boundary before Shakib smacked muscled the ball over midwicket twice, first a four and then a six that landed in the stands. This was after Rashid had returned four overs later after having gone off the field in the eighth over with a niggle.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 139 for 6 (Shakib 70*, Naveen 2-20) beat Afghanistan 138 for 7 (Zazai 47, Afif 2-9) by four wickets.