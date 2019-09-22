Pak athletes dominate in Khunjarab marathon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani athletes clinched all positions in Khunjarab Highest Altitude Road Marathon.

Around 154 ecstatic long distance runners from across the world, enthusiastically ran on the descending Karakoram Highway, which started from the magnificent Khunjarab top to Sust, a small town in the majestic pass. This highest ever marathon took place at an elevation of 4693 meter above sea-level, and featured a unique blend of young and old, local and foreign, male and female long distance runners, sweating out on the 8th wonder of the world.

In 50 km race Muhammad Siyar (Army) clinched the 1st position; whereas, Aslam Khan (GB Scouts) remained runner up. Third on the podium was M Iqbal. In the 42 km race, Army athletics team dominated and bagged the first three positions. Umair Haider secured 1st position, whereas, M Faheem and Sohail Tanveer won the second and third spots respectively.

In the 21 km race, Mirza Aslam Baig remained first; whereas, Abdul Muheet and Musawwar ur Rehman won the second and third positions respectively. PAF joined hands with international marathon Travel Company, Z Adventures and Serena Hotels to showcase the real beauty of Pakistan to the world. Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan and Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan were also present at the finish line.