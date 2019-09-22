Daniyal represents Pakistan at global symposium in China

BEIJING: The Chinese Ministry of Finance hosted the “National Governance and Comprehensive Performance-Based Budget Management in the New Era” global symposium here on 19th and 20th September.

Daniyal Aziz, who had previously won a presidential award for his work on designing and implementing Pakistan’s provincial inter-governmental finance system and led the taxation and fiscal management research project for South Asia on behalf of IDRC Canada, was the only economist nominated from Pakistan to speak at the forum, says a press release. The Chinese minister of finance gave the keynote speech and the other speakers from China included the heads of the co-organizers The China Development Research Foundation, The Chinese Academy for Fiscal Sciences and The Development Research Center of the State Council. The symposium was also attended by the top professionals of the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank, The Asian Development Bank, The OECD as well as professors and heads of audit and finance department from Australia, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands as well as Chinese Universities and think tanks. The symposium focused on international best practices as an important tool for governments to respond to fiscal pressures and promote transformation of government functions related to finance.