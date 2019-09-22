Three PHA officials sacked, 6 suspended for corruption

GUJRANWALA: PHA Administration and Finance Director Khalid Umar on Saturday sacked three officials and suspended six others on the charge of corruption.

Various inquiries were conducted against supervisor Fakhar Zaman, Mujahid Akbar, M Ahsan, Mudassar Hussain and Abdul Manan for corruption while Waseem, Kazim and Mudassar were charged with negligence and absent from duty. After completion of the inquiries, the administration and finance director dismissed three employees while six others were suspended.

BIOMETRIC SYSTEM INAUGURATED: CPO Dr Moeen Masood on Saturday inaugurated biometric system in the Civil Lines police station. Addressing the ceremony, the CPO said that police were ready to serve the citizens and all efforts were going on to provide peaceful atmosphere to the public. He directed the police officers and officials to use scientific methods to trace the accused and control of crimes in their areas. The CPO said that police officers and officials should change their attitude with the citizens and always deal the visitors with respect.