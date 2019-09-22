Anti-terrorism court confiscates Karachi mayor’s passport

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court confiscated the passport of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Saturday.

The ATC was hearing a case pertaining to providing treatment to terrorists and had summoned the mayor of the city in this regard.

During the hearing, the ATC judge reprimanded Waseem Akhtar, saying that despite being the mayor of the city, he did nothing for it.

The court, in its remarks, said that the passport was given to the mayor for official visits and if he is not using it anymore, he should hand it over. The court then took into custody the passport from Karachi mayor Karachi.