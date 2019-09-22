close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
September 22, 2019

British-Pakistani couple caught smuggling Rs380m heroin

Top Story

A
Agencies
September 22, 2019

SIALKOT: A British couple of Pakistani origin was found at the Sialkot international airport attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs380 million out of Pakistan on Saturday.

Mohammed Tahir Ayaz, 26, and wife Ikra Hussain, 20, inhabitants of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire in the UK, could face the death penalty for attempting to smuggle heroin to the UK out of Sialkot, through Dubai.

It was revealed further that the Airport Security Force (ASF) had allegedly recovered around 25 kilograms of heroin from their belongings, hidden in women’s clothing, which was discovered later during the scanning process. The couple was getting ready to fly out through an international flight but has now been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF) for additional investigation in the case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story