Avoid heat or you will be destroyed, Rashid to Fazl

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said he has sent a message to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to avoid heat, otherwise he will be destroyed.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said no party would support Maulana Fazl in his protest against the government. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has refused to participate in the JUI-F rally and hoped that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would also not be used by others. He expressed optimism that India-held Kashmir would get freedom under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said the government took the Kashmir issue to the UN Security Council after 52 years and that the prime minister would fight the case of the oppressed people of the occupied territory at the upcoming UN General Assembly session. He said it was for the prime minister and the army chief to decide whether to wage a war against India or not. He, however, said he didn’t see the two nuclear-armed countries going to war in the foreseeable future.

He made it clear that the Pakistan Army was ready to give a benefiting response to India if it resorted to any misadventure. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do the same as Germany’s Nazi leader Adolf Hitler who destroyed his entire army as well as nation. He said the entire nation stood behind the COAS.

He said issues were being settled as the team of Zardari had started giving money. He said Shahbaz Sharif was trying to find a middle way.