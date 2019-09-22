CM Buzdar removes DC over dengue issue

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has removed the Lahore deputy commissioner for not taking timely measures in anti-dengue campaign.

A notification has been issued in this regard. The chief minister had expressed displeasure over poor sanitation and cleanliness arrangements, dilapidated condition of roads, encroachments and for not taking timely measures for eradicating dengue from Lahore.

Earlier, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner was also removed from his post for not taking timely measures for eradicating dengue.

Usman Buzdar warned the officers that he would not tolerate any leniency in anti-dengue campaign. Officers will have to go to the field and deliver, he said. The officers not serving the people would not remain on their posts. He said that he was answerable to Allah Almighty and people of the province. He said now action would be taken against those showing slackness in public welfare projects, he warned.