‘Italy to help rehabilitate special children’

LAHORE : Italy’s ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo has said that Italy resolves to ensure proper treatment and rehabilitation of special children in Pakistan besides world class training of their teachers.

He was talking to journalists after a meeting with Dr Saeed Elahi, Chairman of Red Crescent Pakistan, here at a local hotel on Saturday.

Stefano Pontecorvo’s wife Ms Lydia was also present. Stefano Pontecorvo said that an amount of Rs 9 million had been raised for the treatment of special children suffering from Autism. In the first phase, he said, the programme for the treatment and rehabilitation of Autistic children would start from special children’s institutions in Islamabad and Lahore. “A survey has been conducted in educational institutions in Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, and added that the teachers and other staff would be imparted world class training. In the second phase, he said, the teachers would be sent to Italy for advanced training to produce trainer of trainees.

Red Crescent Pakistan Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi said that the joint programme between Italy and Pakistan was a positive step not just towards treatment and rehabilitation of special children and teachers’ training for their capacity building but also to promote friendly relations between the two countries.