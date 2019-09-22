Italy rise in ‘phantom’ boats as new route sees migrants go undetected

ROME: Italy has seen a rise in so-called "phantom" boat arrivals as traffickers ferry migrants across the Mediterranean from Tunisia rather than Libya without being spotted, a prosecutor warned on Saturday.

The closing window of opportunity to reach Europe before the onset of winter has also seen a spike in the numbers of crossings, just ahead of a meeting of interior ministers on the hot-button topic of migration on Monday in Malta.

Of the more than 6,620 people to have arrived in Italy since the start of 2019, some 5,500 have done so autonomously, managing to approach the coast or land without being spotted or needing assistance, according to the Repubblica daily.

"We are starting to see not just Tunisians but also sub-Saharans on the boats that arrive autonomously," Agrigento prosecutor Salvatore Vella said in an interview in the Stampa daily.

"We think that there are new routes, no longer from Libya but from Tunisia, where the sea crossing is easier because it is shorter and you can do it in small boats, with minimal risk," he said.

He dubbed them "business-class trips" because they use fast vessels for the relatively short 14 to 16-hour crossing.

Arrival numbers in Italy were up in September compared to the same month last year, data from the interior ministry showed.

Some 108 asylum seekers landed on Lampedusa overnight on Friday in two boats, with one making it all the way to land.

Experts say the rise has nothing to do with the change from a far-right, anti-migrant government in Italy -- which closed the country’s ports -- to a pro-European one hoping to seal a deal on distributing new arrivals within the EU.