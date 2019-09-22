close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 22, 2019

Thomas pulls out of world championships time trial

Sports

AFP
September 22, 2019

LONDON: Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has pulled out of the men’s time trial at the cycling World Championships in Yorkshire, where huge crowds are expected over the next nine days.

An expert time triallist, Welshman Thomas was set to feature in Wednesday’s run to Harrogate but will now focus on next Sunday’s road race instead.

“I’ve tried to get back into shape after my post-Tour break, but unfortunately I don’t feel in good enough shape to perform to my best,” said Thomas, who has struggled to attain the fitness level that saw him win the 2018 Tour de France.

“So the decision was made with my coach and Matt Brammeier at British Cycling to skip the TT and commit to the team for the road race.”

The 2019 season has been tough on Thomas, who suffered a nasty fall in Switzerland that skewed his Tour de France defence, leaving him to fight for fitness during the Tour, where he finished an impressive runner-up to his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal.

John Archibald, who will race Sunday’s mixed gender team time trial, will now join reigning national champion Alex Dowsett in the 54-kilometre test against the clock.

GB’s performance director Stephen Park said: “While it’s a shame that Geraint is withdrawing from the time trial, we understand and support his decision.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports