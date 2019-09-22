Bowlers dominate second day of non-first-class Q Trophy

KARACHI: Bowlers continued to have an impact on the second day of the second round three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy being held at various venues of the country.

As many as 18 wickets fell on Saturday in a match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan at Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

Resuming at 18-2, Balochistan were bowled out for 109 in 48.2 overs thanks to Zulfiqar Babar’s hat-trick. The left-arm spinner took three more wickets to finish with 6-45.

After taking first-innings lead of 109, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 101 in the second innings. Jalat Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Balochistan with six second innings wickets, finishing with nine wickets in the match.

Chasing 211, Balochistan, at stumps, were five without loss.

Fourteen wickets fell at the NBP Stadium here in the outing between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In reply to KP’s first innings total of 230, Sindh began the day at 11-2 and were dismissed for 138 in 40.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman took 4-41.

KP, at stumps, reached 159-6, taking a lead of 251 runs. Aitzaz Habib Khan top-scored with 212-ball 71 with five fours and four sixes. Earlier in the day, KP’s Akbar Badshah replaced Samiullah Junior as a concussion replacement after the latter was hit in the neck, while fielding close-in.

To date, the only century of the second round of the non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament came from Northern’s Shoaib Ahmed in his side’s match against Central Punjab at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium. Northern scored 299-6 in 83 overs– courtesy an unbeaten 106 runs off 257 balls from Shoaib which included seven fours. He and Sarmad Bhatti (67) put on 134 for the fourth wicket stand. Central Punjab were at 103-2 at close.