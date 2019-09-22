Anti-Corruption Punjab recovers Rs1628.74m last year

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab recovered Rs1628.74 million, reclaimed land worth Rs103,439.66 million and made indirect recovery of Rs2811.72 million during the last year till August.

The ACE received 26,588 complaints and after investigations it disposed of 27,127, including pending complaints of the previous years. It registered 1,509 cases, 1019 challans were submitted, 280 raids made and 1,821 persons were arrested.

It also arrested 257 proclaimed offenders and 40 court offenders.