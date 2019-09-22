close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
September 22, 2019

Buzdar removes DC over dengue issue

September 22, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has removed the Lahore deputy commissioner for not taking timely measures in anti-dengue campaign. A notification has been issued in this regard. The CM had expressed displeasure over poor sanitation and cleanliness arrangements, dilapidated condition of roads, encroachments and for not taking timely measures for eradicating dengue from Lahore.

Earlier, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner was also removed from his post for not taking timely measures for eradicating dengue from his area.

Usman Buzdar warned the officers that he would not tolerate any leniency in anti-dengue campaign.

