Khursheed handed over to NAB on 10-day physical remand

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur on Saturday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 10-day remand of the PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means of income case.

Shah appeared before the court Saturday, following his arrest on Wednesday. The accountability watchdog had requested for a 15-day remand of the veteran PPP leader. Khursheed lawyer told the court his client’s arrest was political revenge. “The NAB had been investigating Khursheed Shah under the same accusations in 2014 as well,” he told the court, adding that the court had quashed the inquiry against Shah back then.