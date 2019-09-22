Hong Kong police, protesters clash

HONG KONG: Riot police and protesters in Hong Kong fought brief skirmishes near the Chinese border on Saturday, the latest clashes during huge pro-democracy protests that have battered the financial hub for more than three months.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at small groups of hardcore activists who had built barricades in the outlying town of Tuen Mun, some of them lobbing bricks and at least one Molotov cocktail. Multiple people were seen being arrested in the clashes, which were less sustained than the intense battles of previous weekends. The city has been convulsed by 16 straight weekends of sometimes violent rallies.