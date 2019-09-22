Trump to meet Imran on 23rd, Modi on 24th

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (Sept 23) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Sept 24) in New York.

According to reports in the Indian media, the meetings with the Pakistani and Indian premiers would be held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, a senior US administration official said.

“The president is scheduled to meet the following leaders. Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, President (Andrzej Sebastian) Duda of Poland, Prime Minister (Jacinda) Arden of New Zealand, Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong) from Singapore, President al Sisi of Egypt and President Moon of S Korea," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Sept 24, Trump will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly. After that, he will hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Trump is also expected to join Modi at a gathering of Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday, in a symbolic show of the bond between the two leaders and countries.