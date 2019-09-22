close
‘Media tribunals’: APNS calls All Stakeholders Conference on Oct 3

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Saturday categorically rejected the decision of the federal cabinet to form Special Media Tribunals.

The APNS Executive Committee which met here on Saturday for an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Hameed Haroon, President APNS, also decided to take various steps to resist this proposal including launching of a mass media campaign to educate the people of Pakistan on the implications of this disastrous move.

The APNS decided to call an All Stakeholders Conference in Islamabad on October 03 in order to take all media organisations and other stakeholders on board.

The Executive Committee also authorised the president and the secretary general to reach out to the political leadership in the country and sensitise them on this issue.

