British-Pakistani couple caught smuggling Rs380m heroin

SIALKOT: A British couple of Pakistani origin was found at the Sialkot international airport attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs380 million out of Pakistan on Saturday.

Mohammed Tahir Ayaz, 26, and wife Ikra Hussain, 20, inhabitants of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire in the UK, could face the death penalty for attempting to smuggle heroin to the UK out of Sialkot, through Dubai.

It was revealed further that the Airport Security Force (ASF) had allegedly recovered around 25 kilograms of heroin from their belongings, hidden in women’s clothing, which was discovered later during the scanning process.

The couple was getting ready to fly out through an international flight but has now been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF) for additional investigation in the case.