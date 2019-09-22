Sindh govt establishes special courts for people with disabilities

To facilitate the people with disabilities, the Sindh government has established special courts for them in each district of the province.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the special courts were formed with the concurrence of the Sindh High Court chief justice and approval of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The statement read that the government had established the special courts under the sub-section 1 of the Section 33 of the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, the special assistant to the CM on the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPD), termed the formation of special courts a historic achievement.

He expressed the hope that the establishment of special courts would help reduce the problems of the differently-abled persons and they would get justice at their doorstep.

He said the officers of the DEPD had played their due role in establishing the special courts, for which they deserved appreciation.

“DEPD has already taken many steps such as issuance of special CNICs and disability certificates to special persons, implementation of five per cent job quota for special persons in public and private sector and construction of ramps and special washrooms in public and private buildings for the welfare of special persons,” Qamar said.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the CM were taking keen interest in bringing a positive change in the lives of the persons with disabilities.