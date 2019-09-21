Mosques locked, prayer leaders arrested in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian authorities locked several mosques and arrested several prayer leaders in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK), as people broke curfew on Friday, the 47th day of complete lockdown. It was a dark Eid for 11-year-old Saeed Mutaiba this August. When she returned home from a brief vacation at her grandfather’s house, she discovered police taking away her father, Mohammed Ameen, a prayer leader at Jamia Masjid in Awantipora, in the strife-torn region of IOK. She, her mother and her 6-year-old brother have repeatedly visited the police station to appeal for his release — in vain.