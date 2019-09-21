Mosques locked, prayer leaders arrested in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Indian authorities locked several mosques and arrested several prayer leaders in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK), as people broke curfew on Friday, the 47th day of complete lockdown. It was a dark Eid for 11-year-old Saeed Mutaiba this August. When she returned home from a brief vacation at her grandfather’s house, she discovered police taking away her father, Mohammed Ameen, a prayer leader at Jamia Masjid in Awantipora, in the strife-torn region of IOK. She, her mother and her 6-year-old brother have repeatedly visited the police station to appeal for his release — in vain.
SRINAGAR: Indian authorities locked several mosques and arrested several prayer leaders in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK), as people broke curfew on Friday, the 47th day of complete lockdown. It was a dark Eid for 11-year-old Saeed Mutaiba this August. When she returned home from a brief vacation at her grandfather’s house, she discovered police taking away her father, Mohammed Ameen, a prayer leader at Jamia Masjid in Awantipora, in the strife-torn region of IOK. She, her mother and her 6-year-old brother have repeatedly visited the police station to appeal for his release — in vain.