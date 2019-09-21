Woman set on fire by in-laws

LAHORE: A woman was set on fire allegedly by her In-laws over a domestic dispute in Phool Nagar, Kasur. The victim was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment where the family members approached the media for help. The victim has been identified as Irum Shahzadi. She alleged that her husband Arshad Shah along with his family members subjected her to torture on September 3. Then they forced her to

give thumbprints on a stamp paper. She said they took her to Arshad's aunt house and inflicted burns with hot knives. As her condition went critical with 80 percent burns, she was shifted to hospital. An application has been submitted for legal action. The victim family has demanded justice without delay.