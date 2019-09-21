close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Woman set on fire by in-laws

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

LAHORE: A woman was set on fire allegedly by her In-laws over a domestic dispute in Phool Nagar, Kasur. The victim was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment where the family members approached the media for help. The victim has been identified as Irum Shahzadi. She alleged that her husband Arshad Shah along with his family members subjected her to torture on September 3. Then they forced her to

give thumbprints on a stamp paper. She said they took her to Arshad's aunt house and inflicted burns with hot knives. As her condition went critical with 80 percent burns, she was shifted to hospital. An application has been submitted for legal action. The victim family has demanded justice without delay.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan