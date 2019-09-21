ANP chief wants peace dialogue on Afghanistan resumed

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Friday said the Afghan-led dialogue for restoration of peace in Afghanistan should resume.

A statement issued here on Friday said that the ANP chief met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Both leaders discussed the security situation in the region.Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the peace talks could be acceptable to Afghans when held under the supervision of the Afghan government. The ANP leader said that Pakhtuns on both sides of the border were suffering due to the ongoing conflict in the region. He said that war was never a solution to any problem and stressed the parties to the dispute to find a solution for sustainable peace through talks.The ANP leader suggested that the US, China and Russia should mediate while Pakistan and Afghanistan should sit together to resolve the issue. Asfandyar Wali Khan said Pakistan and Afghanistan should take steps for addressing the reservations of each other.