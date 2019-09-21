Dengue patients will be provided free diagnostic tests

LAHORE: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt Muhammad Usman (retd) announced to providing all diagnostic tests free-of-cost for dengue patients in all the district headquarters and tehsil headquarters hospitals across Punjab. According to a handout Friday, primary and secondary healthcare department has issued notification to all DHQ and THQ hospitals in this connection. He has directed all the officials and officers concerned for displaying the decision of free of cost diagnostic tests at prominent places in the hospitals/health centres.