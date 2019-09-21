NFC Award report tabled in PA

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly session on Friday was prorogued after the completion of agenda that also included tabling of report of NFC Award.

The report was laid by Law Minister Basharat Raja. Moreover, Kanwal Liaqut, a PML-N legislator while speaking on the floor of the House voiced serious concern over the incidents of child abuse and murders in Punjab. She demanded concrete measures to curb such occurrences.

Uzma Kardar, the PTI legislator, once again invited wrath of the Chair after she was severely reprimanded by Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari for speaking without permission.

Deputy Speaker warned Uzma Kardar of expelling her from the House if she continued to behave this way. This is noteworthy that just a couple of days ago, Uzma Kardar was also warned by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for speaking without permission and interrupting the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Syed Hassan Murtaza, the PPP-P Parliamentary leader while speaking on the floor of the House came hard on the PTI government for suppressing the voice of political opponents. He posed the question to the government while asking whether the poor patients had started receiving medicines after the arrest of Syed Khursheed Shah. He said in past as well, the gun AK-47 was used to control Karachi. Syed Hassan Murtaza further said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was targeted for raising the voice for the unity of Muslim Ummah. Rana Mashood, the PML-N legislator, once again slammed government for maltreating the poor cancer patients who were unable to get medicine.