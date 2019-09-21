Trend of hijab, headscarf on the rise among urban female students: survey

ISLAMABAD: In last ten years, the trend of covering head has witnessed a phenomenal increase among young urban Pakistani female students, Pulse Consultant’s research reveals.

According to the Pulse Consultant’s findings shared through social media, in last 10 years the trend of covering heads among young urban female Pakistani students increased when they move outside their homes.

Whether government support or not, whatever campaign the media ran and irrespective of Twitter trends, covering the head sees a phenomenal increasing trend among urban Pakistani students. The Pulse Consultant release said that the 10 years research trends about “Outdoor Garb” reveal that more than one third (40 percent) of the Pakistani young urban female students between age of 16-28 years preferred Dupatta and Chadder as outdoor garb, which is the culture and tradition of the Subcontinent.

However, trend of “Hijab” (In common terms – which drives from Arab world) increased more than double in young urban females (9 percent in #Y2008 and 25 percent in #Y2018).

On the other hand – trend of ‘Dupatta on shoulders’ (Not covering head) has decreased almost three times (34 percent in #Y2008 and just 8 percent in #Y2018).

Trend of “Complete Face Cover” and ‘Niqab- where eyes are open” is also encouraging among young females. Young urban Pakistani female students – who don’t covered head or are “Without Dupatta” are just 2 percent in the society. Pulse Consultant believes that - this increasing trend of "Head Cover" doesn't hold only religious motivation - there are certain other factors as well e.g. 1 - More easy to handle scarf than Dupatta or Chadder, 2 - Modern look in modern era - it never depicts as Conservative mindset, 3 - Act as "Sun Blocker" - keep save their skin from sun rays , dust and heat, 4 - inspiration from Arab world, and 5 - underline feeling of security as well. It is said that Hijab is not the economical phenomenon - it considers as expensive exercise too - matching with dresses - pushes them to keep multiple colors, prints and style as well in their wardrobes

According to Pulse Consultant, various national and international research studies revealed that, unlike other Muslim countries Urban Pakistanis are more tilted towards religion. Contrary to the voting behaviour where Pakistani masses never preferred the religious political parties, either they practise religion or not but they are more sensitive on religious issues, exhibit love and respect for religious icons and have feelings of honour and pride on basic principles of Islam.

Regarding the research, the Pulse Consultant said that a study of Pakistani urban students (from intermediate, graduate, post graduate and professional subjects) conducted by Pulse Consultant in top 12 cities of Pakistan – This study conducted after every five years with same selection criteria and similar type of questions. This study covers all socio-economic classes and all subject specialties.