Property dispute claims life

GUJRANWALA: A property dispute claimed a life in Khiali n Friday. Abdul Aziz and his rivals had a property dispute. On the day of the incident, both the groups traded fire, leaving Abdul Aziz dead and Zulifqar wounded.

4 ROBBERS HELD: Police Friday arrested four accused involved in dacoity and theft incidents and recovered stolen goods, vehicles, cash and illegal arms from them. Reportedly, police detained accused Khawar, Bilal, Fahad and Amin and recovered Rs 200,000, seven motorcycles and illegal arms from them.