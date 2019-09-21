Two of a family among four shot dead

SARGODHA: A man Friday shot dead his son and his grandson over a property dispute in village Behak Daem. According to police, Makhdoom Safdar of village Behak Daem had a dispute with his father Sarfraz over the distribution of property. On the day of incident, Sarfraz opened fire on Safdar, his wife Misbah and nine-year-old son Ali Ahsan when they were watering fields. As a result, Safdar and his son Ali died on the spot and Misbah received critical injuries. In another incident, some unidentified motorcyclists gunned down Malik Khalid, 55, of Chak 23/SB in Bhagtanwala bazaar. The injured were shifted to hospital. In yet another incident, a man shot dead his bother and injured his mother in the limits of Shahpur police on Friday. According to police sources, Muhammad Arif of village Aadhay Shah exchanged harsh words with his brother Nazim and shot him dead and injured his mother. In another incident, Aftab Hussain and his accomplices tortured to death their opponent Mazhar Hayat of Kotli Awanan over a petty dispute.